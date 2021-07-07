Northumberland County residents are instructed to report emergencies directly to fire departments or emergency medical service stations due to a communication system outage.
According to a report from the Northumberland County 911 center at 9 tonight, utility lines are down across the county affecting communications.
Severe thunderstorms that swept through Pennsylvania tonight downed trees and utility lines throughout the region.
PennDOT's 511pa.com road reporting website showed Market Street in Selinsgrove is closed in both directions between Sand Hill Road and Sassafras Street as of 12:25 a.m. Thursday.