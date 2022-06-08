SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Jail continues to spend large amounts of money on overtime. Already in 2022 the county has spent $300,000 as of May 27, according to a prison board report.
The county prison board met Wednesday, and according to the report provided by Warden Tom Reisinger, the county employs 43 full-time guards, but the jail at full staff would be closer to 80 guards, according to county officials.
Between May 13 to May 27, the county spent $90,605 on regular salaries while spending an additional $28,950, on overtime. The report says that 1,226 hours in those two weeks was submitted in overtime.
Currently, the county is housing 205 inmates, which is slightly lower than in May, Reisinger told the board Wednesday.
Reisinger, who was hired five weeks ago, after former Warden Bruce Kovach retired, also said only two inmates, one male and one female, are COVID-19 positive.
Reisinger said the population now consists of 166 males and 39 females.
Reisinger said staffing is still an issue but the jail has spent $4,000 on digital advertising and billboards to attract guards.
Board Chairman and Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor said Reisinger has just started at the jail and is bringing a list of changes he is recommending to the board.
“The warden has identified concerns and is bringing a new approach,” Saylor said. “I see this is positive change being made.”