Office vacancy rates in commercial properties across the nation have risen by 3 percent over the last four years.
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that office vacancy rates increased from 9.51 percent in the first quarter of 2019 to 12.49 percent in the last quarter of 2022.
Aimee Buehner, an associate broker at Bowen Agency Realtors in Sunbury and past president of the parent board of the Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors, said the trend started before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID was not necessarily the catalyst of global trends, but a contributing factor,” said Buehner, who is also the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Board Chair. “There was hybrid work, layoffs and vacancies beginning before COVID, but then accelerated by it. Larger organizations and their affiliates that were introducing work-from-home platforms pre-pandemic have seemed to accelerate that model and likely found the ability to eliminate some brick-and-mortar properties from their business plan.”
Buehner presented this information last month as part of the all-woman panel discussion during the Chamber’s 12th consecutive Economic Forecast prior to guest speaker Economist Dr. Anirban Basu.
While office vacancy rates started to rise before the pandemic, remote and hybrid work, layoffs, and higher interest rates further increased office space availability in the market. The office vacancy rate exceeded 10 percent in many big metro areas, according to the NAR.
“For instance, the office vacancy rate was over 15 percent in Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Chicago” and at 6.8 percent in Harrisburg, the NAR reported. “Conversely, smaller areas experienced lower vacancy rates. With employers demanding a return to the office, many people have already moved back to big city centers. However, that alone was insufficient in dropping vacancy rates in these areas. People continue to move to less dense areas for better affordability. With hybrid work being the new normal, suburbs and smaller areas near big city centers will continue to attract movers.”
A multi-list of Realtor associations like the Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors does not have data on local vacancy rates. The data from the multi-list provides the availability of properties for sale or for lease and is limited to primary owners who have secured the services of a Realtor. It would not include private sales or lease opportunities, said Buehner.
For example, the first floor of 611 Market Street, Sunbury, has been available for lease since Northumberland County moved out several years ago. Another example is 3900 Route 44, Allenwood, in Union County, where the property has been on the market for sale for more than 800 days, said Buehner.
Of the commercial properties in Sunbury for sale in 2023, five closed this year, five are under contract for sale and four are still for sale. Only two — 618 Market St. and 826 N. Fourth St. — are considered office space, she said.
“As vacancy rates rise, we need to repurpose some of these commercial buildings so we don’t see deterioration and decreased value, not just of a building but of a community if we’re not using the properties to our best abilities,” said Buehner.
Buehner pointed out a win with Sunbury reducing the square footage and parking requirements for some residential rental units that are in specific zoning areas.
“One of the things I look at and hope for in the future for possible solutions to inventory shortage is that we look at some flexibility and thoughtful consideration to zoning and adjustments, amendments, special use or exceptions so we can look at repurposing commercial properties,” said Buehner. “As the vacancy rates continue to rise, we need to be able to repurpose some of these commercial buildings so we don’t see deterioration and decreased value, not just of a building but in a community because we’re not utilizing the properties to our best ability and allowing changes, flexibility and creativity.”
The goal is to attract investors to the Valley who will use the properties and create multi-family units, she said.
Robert Grayston, a Valley developer, said there aren’t many commercial spaces available in Snyder County.
“You have to build at this point, but it’s too expensive. That’s why we buy buildings and repurpose them,” he said.
There are available spaces on the Strip in Shamokin Dam, including several vacancies in the Colonial Plaza, said Borough Manager Ed Hovenstine.
Grayston expects the bypass will help fill vacancies as more people will be willing to travel in what now is a heavily congested traffic area.
“We have tenants who move off the Strip because it’s too busy,” he said. One example is Aarons, which relocated to High Street in Selinsgrove a few years ago.
Square Diehl Realty Inc. realtor Wendy Wiest said she believes commercial real estate continues to be strong in the Valley.
“Pos-COVID, I’ve seen the highest increase in investment properties for rental and storage purposes,” she said. “However, our downtowns have instituted programs to encourage business owners to improve properties while holding the line on assessments, which has promoted traditional storefront growth in town. Investors are plentiful in the Valley and are even coming from outside the area to invest in our community, which is wonderful.”
