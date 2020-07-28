SHAMOKIN DAM — Police seized more than one ounce of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of $3,000 at a motel Tuesday.
Shamokin Dam Police took Jeremy Orwin, 34, and Lindsi Shenck, 32, both of Millerstown, into custody at around 2:30 p.m. seized the meth and found numerous packaging materials and scales, according to a report from Chief Timothy Bremigen.
Orwin had a probation warrant from Dauphin County and Shenck had a warrant from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport for driving under the influence, police said.
Orwin was turned over to Dauphin County and placed in the county prison and Shenck was turned over to Newport and will be arraigned by them, according to the report.
Shamokin Dam Police, who were assisted by Snyder County Probation and Dauphin County Probation, are continuing to investigate. Orwin will be charged with possession with the intent to deliver meth, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children, Bremigen said.
Additional arrests may be forthcoming, according to the report.