According to a story in The Washington Post, "doorbell-camera company Ring has quietly forged video-sharing partnerships with more than 400 police forces across the United States, granting them access to homeowners’ camera footage and a powerful role in what the company calls America’s 'new neighborhood watch.'"
No Valley police departments are part of the partnership according to a list provided to The Washington Post. An interactive map shows the nearest police stations in the group are in and around Harrisburg: East Pennsboro PD in Enola, West Shore PD in Lemoyne and the Upper Allen Township PD in Mechanicsburg.
According to the Post, legal experts and some privacy advocates have concerns. They have "voiced alarm over the company’s eyes-everywhere ambitions and increasingly close relationship with police, saying the program could threaten civil liberties, turn residents into informants and subject innocent people, including those who Ring users have flagged as 'suspicious,' to greater surveillance and potential risk."
Agreements between police and Ring allow law enforcement to request video from cameras within a "specific time and area, helping officers see footage from the company’s millions of Internet-connected cameras installed nationwide."