SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Repository sale generated $14,000 in revenue.
Janel Barwick, the county's tax claims director, reported that 22 properties were sold at Friday's sale at the administration center in Sunbury.
Kolya Kramarenko purchased the most properties at six for a total of $3,000.
The property at 319 S. Market St., Shamokin, was sold for the highest price of $1,700 to Joel Nunez.
These are the properties that were not sold at the last upset or judicial sale and are sold free and clear. The starting bid is $500, not including any deed or transfer fees, said Barwick.