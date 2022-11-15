SUNBURY — Northumberland County's annual repository sale is postponed until next year due to low inventory, according to Northumberland County Tax Claims.
County Tax Claims Director Janel Barwick said only 15 parcels remain to be exposed for a Repository Sale.
"We will be conducting the Repository Sale and Judicial Sale on the same day in 2023," said Barwick. "It will most likely be in June, but that date will be determined in January of 2023."
These are the properties that were not sold at the last upset or judicial sale and are sold free and clear.