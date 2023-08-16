DANVILLE — State Rep. Michael Stender and George Dillman, from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, hosted fraud bingo in Danville on Wednesday.
The event used the ever-popular game of bingo to raise awareness about scams among the demographic they target most — seniors.
"Seniors have a big red target on their back for scam artists," Dillman said. "Retirees have a steady income and many times they don't want to report it because they are embarrassed or fear retaliation."
Even those who receive small payments every month are appealing targets for scam artists. Dillman said he had a relative who received less than $100 in pension each month and was consistently targeted by scammers.
Within his district, Stender said he has heard a lot of concern surrounding this topic.
"This is something a lot of people are worried about," he said. "It's extremely important to people, especially in the older community, and they are real, valid concerns."
Dill is part of an outreach group within the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and said he has made fraud bingo his "thing."
"We go out and conduct presentations about what our department regulates," he said. "Throughout the game we will do a little bit of learning and a lot of reminding."
A bingo attendee brought along an example of a scam she and her insurance were recently a victim of. Having recently received mail from Medicare indicating the company paid for several things the woman never received, she said she called Medicare immediately to have her information changed.
According to Dillman, this is exactly what victims should do. "We want to report it and report it immediately," he said. "This way, we will have a better chance of getting some of our funds back."
Stender said he was looking at hosting similar events across the rest of the 108th district.