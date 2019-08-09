As much as we love kids, we also appreciate the time-honored adult swim with no splashing, shouting youngsters. The same concept can apply to a zoo.
Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland will host its first Winos & Dinos event tomorrow at 7 p.m.
At the adult-only affair, guests can stroll among 10 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs while sipping wine, munching on snacks from two food trucks and listening to live music. They will hear brief talks from “Dino Don” Lessem, who has consulted on Disney movies and theme parks and on the movie “Jurassic Park.”
“I think the attraction is being able to walk through torch-lit dinosaur areas with a goblet of wine,” said Clyde Peeling, founder of Reptiland. “They can also ask questions of a paleontologist.”
Stacia Abernatha, a singer/songwriter/collaborator from Williamsport, and guitarist Ben Geise, director of Uptown Music Collective’s new adult music program, will provide live music on the plaza.
Participating wineries are Bastress Mountain Winery, Four Friends Vineyard & Winery, Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Seven Mountains Wine Cellars, Benigna’s Creek Vineyard and Winery and Spyglass Ridge Winery. Reptiland will have a wine check station available so guests can pick up their purchases at the end of the night.
“It’s such a unique event,” said Kalin Palmatier, marketing director for Clyde Peeling's Reptiland. “Just the whole concept of the event. You can actually just walk around the zoo drinking wine. You can’t go anywhere else for this type of event.”
Guests who wish to can purchase gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches from the Grilled Cheese Cafe and Catering or burgers and other sandwiches from The Meating Wagon.
Almost all areas of the zoo will be open, offering a chance to see more than 40 species of reptiles and amphibians, including the Komodo dragon. Special animal encounters throughout the evening will show off some reptilian relatives of dinosaurs.
“I’m excited for this,” Palmatier said, noting that the flowers and shrubs are at their blooming best right now. “People love coming to the zoo and experiencing it in a whole different light. It’s funny how different the zoo looks at night.”