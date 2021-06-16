ALLENWOOD — Clyde Peeling's Reptiland is hosting two events this summer, including the return of its popular Dino Days.
Founder Clyde Peeling joined the Daily Item in a One on One discussion this week to talk about the AZA-accredited zoo at 18628 US-15, Allenwood, that specializes in reptiles and amphibians from around the world. Dino Days is scheduled for June 25-27 and an interactive scavenger hunt is scheduled for July 17-18.
"That (Dino Days) is a big event. It's the biggest event of the year generally for us," said Peeling.
The three-day Dino Days will feature Dr. Dino Chris DeLorey, a paleontologist who helps develop animatronic dinosaurs and leads trips out west to collect material to use in education programs. DeLorey has a dual major in Bachelors's degree in zoology and secondary education as well as a Master of Science in Education from the University of South Florida.
The event is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. around the Dinosaurs Come to Life exhibit. Other festivities and treats will be available.
"Kids just love dinosaurs," Peeling said. "They never seem to go out of style. I guess it has something to do with the fascination with monsters. It's amazing on Dino Days how many kids know the names of every one of those dinosaurs."
Reptiland will team up with T-Mobile to bring the interactive scavenger hunt to the zoo in July. The interactive scavenger hunt will allow zoo visitors to use their smart phones to scan QR codes. Using clues, visitors will journey around the zoo until they reach a final destination. Prizes are involved, including family memberships.
Peeling said the zoo closed twice in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, having reopened for the second time in January.
"Our attendance has been very good since then," he said. "I think people really wanted to get out and do something."
Visitors are asked to wear masks if they are not vaccinated.
"We are not policing," he said. "We're trusting people to do what is best for them."
Much of the traveling exhibits and mobile educational programs paused during the pandemic as well. Virtual programming was available.
"We just set up our crocodile exhibit in a museum in Atlanta a little over a week ago," he said. "That will be there for three and a half months."
The full interview can be found on www.dailyitem.com or www.youtube.com/dailyitemvideo.