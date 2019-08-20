Republican David Rowe was elected by voters in Union and Snyder counties Tuesday to fill an unexpired term in the 85th District of the state House of Representatives.
He defeated his Democratic challenger, Jennifer Rager-Kay, by a vote of 6,489 to 3,874 in the 40 precincts that make up the 85th District, according to unofficial returns in the special election.
Rowe succeeds Fred Keller, who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in May. The unexpired term ends in December 2020. Elections will be held next year for the next two-year term, which begins in January 2021.