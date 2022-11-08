Joanne Stehr, a Republican, of Pitman, seeking her first term in office representing the 107th District in the Pennsylvania State House, has pulled in a large number of votes in Northumberland and Schuylkill counties, the counties she will represent. The seat is one that was formally held by Kurt Masset.
The 107th Pennsylvania District, after redistricting in 2022, now includes southern Northumberland County and a portion of Schuylkill County that includes Hegins, Tremont, Tower City and Pine Grove.
The final unofficial Northumberland County vote has Stehr beating Democrat Ryan Mock, 10,163 to 4,055.
In Schuylkill County, Stehr won 1,068 votes to Mock’s 192.
“I would like to thank God,” Stehr said on Tuesday night. “To be elected to a position like this is no small feat and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the wonderful voters of the 107th, and of course my family and friends, who painstakingly went to the limits to win this race with me. Thank you to Republican chairs.”
Stehr said she’ll be in Harrisburg today, “and we will get the show on the road. I am very excited and ready to be a part of the new House.”