MOUNT CARMEL — Republican Ron Tanney, of Mount Carmel, running in Tuesday's Pennsylvania primary to fill the seat of retiring Pa. House Kurt Masser, lost to his opponent Joanne Stehr, of Hegins, 5,025 to 3,774
But Tanney but attracted more than 400 write-in votes on the Democratic side of the ticket, enough to qualify him to run on the November ballot as a Democrat, if he wants to. It takes 300 write-ins to qualify and his number far exceeded that. If he decides to run in the general general election, he would again face Stehr, with the winner earning the right to represent Pennsylvania's 107th District.
Reached in transit, on his way to a meeting in State College on Thursday, Tanney was asked if he had yet given any thought to running as a Democrat in the November General Election for the Pa. House 107th District seat.
Tanney, who ran in the primary as a staunch Republican with conservative views, said he was talking with his team. "Right now I have not come to any kind of decision on anything."
About the large number of write-ins, Tanney said he "very much appreciated all the support and of course, the write-ins.
Nathan Savidge, on Thursday, confirmed that the final vote was more than 400 and Tanney "did qualify for the Democratic nomination" and thus his name could appear on the Democratic side of the November ballot.
From now on, this is the process, Savidge said. "I worked with Schuylkill County because the 107th district is partially in Northumberland and partially in Schuylkill.
"We combined the write ins from both counties and found that Mr. Tanney did have the necessary votes to get on the ballot as a Democrat," Savidge said. "We contacted the state and told them he had enough write-in votes to qualify for that office."
Next, the state will notify Tanney and then it's up to him to tell the state if he wants to run on the Democratic ticket or not, Savidge said.