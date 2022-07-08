HARRISBURG — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate pushed late Thursday night to pass a constitutional amendment that if ultimately presented to voters and approved, would enshrine in the state constitution that there is no right to abortion.
Members of the Rules Committee voted 11-6 along party lines, with the chamber's lone independent joining majority Republicans to move the amendment proposal through the committee and to the Senate floor for a vote of the full chamber.
The committee lastly voted 17-0 to move a state budget proposal to the Senate floor. However, shortly before continuing beyond midnight, state senators voted to adjourn the session and resume at 9 a.m. today. The stage is now set for a vote on both measures.
After a full day of voting on measures not related to the week-late state budget, the Senate approved a rules suspension at about 10:45 p.m. allowing debate and voting after 11 p.m. That came 6-1/2 hours after the state House adopted a budget proposal and sent it to the Senate.
Committee members first voted to attach the proposed amendment on abortion to Senate Bill 106, which consists of a series of other proposed constitutional amendments including one seeking a voter identification requirement. In time, the same 11-6 vote margin carried the bill through the committee.
While declaring there is no right to abortion and no right to government funding for elective abortion, the constitutional amendment wouldn't enact a ban. It would, however, strengthen any restrictions or bans potentially enacted by the state Legislature.
In between those votes on the amendment, Democrats launched a series of proposed constitutional amendments of their own. They sought to establish red flag firearms law, ban certain assault-style firearms, reform campaign finance law, codify same-sex marriage, prohibit bans on contraception and protect against discrimination based on race, gender, sexual orientation and more.
All were subsequently tabled by the Republican majority, countering the effort.
Democrats railed against Republicans for attempting the abortion amendment as midnight approached and before a budget vote.
State Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair/Cumberland/Franklin/Fulton/Huntingdon, initially sponsored the amendment via Senate Bill 956. She stressed that it doesn’t act as a ban. It gives the state’s voters the choice and takes unilateral control from the state Supreme Court to issue rulings that might undo potential legislation, she said.
Senate Democratic Leader Senator Jay Costa scoffed at the notion. He noted how polling frequently shows a majority of Americans support abortion access, and he chided Republicans for bringing up the topic for a late-night vote.
Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward defended the timing, noting that most of the chamber’s Democrats supported the rule suspension, though Costa said that was only to ensure his party members could offer separate amendments.
State Sen. Katie Muth, D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery, forcefully struck out at the topic and the timing, reading from the amendment’s language, which states: “This constitution does not grant the right to taxpayer-funded abortion or any other right relating to abortion.”
“I don’t need a single person in this room to tell me what to do with my body. I don’t,” Muth said. “You’re saying if your’e raped as a kid and you’re impregnated there’s no right, there’s no right there.”
The Supreme Court recently struck down federal protections for abortion, instead allowing states to regulate the medical procedure individually. This year's gubernatorial election is likely to determine the future of abortion rights in Pennsylvania in the immediate term.
Constitutional amendments must twice pass through both chambers of the General Assembly in consecutive sessions before being placed on a ballot for voters' consideration. The abortion amendment hasn't, as of press time, moved through either chamber. Should it pass this session — constitutional amendments can't be stopped by a governor's veto — it could potentially set up votes early next year to potentially have ballot questions for the spring primary.