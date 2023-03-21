SUNBURY — A field of nine candidates for the 108th District will make one plea to 21 conferees Thursday night before a Republican candidate is chosen to be placed on the ballot on May 16.
Nine Republicans from Northumberland and Montour counties showed continued interest in replacing former state representative and current Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver in the state 108th House District.
According to Northumberland County Chairwoman Deb Betz the meeting to decide who will represent the Republican Party will be held on Thursday inside the former Grace Lutheran Church, behind the Americus Hose Co., on Linden Street.
The field of candidates are, Joe Moralez, Tom Webb, Mike Stender, and Gary Truckenmiller — all from Northumberland County — and Montour County’s Steve Brosious, Michael Jardim, David Ackley and Edward Rothermel remaining.
Norm Jones dropped out of the race recently, according to Betz.
The candidates met earlier his month inside the Danville Borough Ballroom on Mill Street for a question-and-answer session in front of Republican committee members and some members of the public.
The seat became open when Culver won the Jan. 31 special election to replace John Gordner in the 27th state Senate District.
The speaker of the House made an announcement the election would be held on May 16 Primary Election day, according to documents.
Northumberland County Democratic Chairwoman Leocadia Paliulis has not announced any potential candidates and did not return a call for comment.