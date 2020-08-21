Requests for emergency aid from Union County’s coronavirus grant program exceeded $2.3 million.
Union County received a combined 159 applications for a total of $2,385,000 for county businesses and nonprofit organizations, according to Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director.
Grant awards are capped at $15,000 for each recipient. Some requests were for less than the maximum, McLaughlin said, while a few requests exceeded that amount. Factoring the beyond-maximum requests, total dollars sought actually surpassed $3 million, McLaughlin said.
The commissioners intend to approve successful applications when the elected officials meet Sept. 1.
“After that, grant applicants will be notified and successful awardees will be required to sign a Grant Compliance Agreement that will be sent to them. Once the Grant Compliance Agreement is executed and returned, the county will process the checks for payment and mail them out,” McLaughlin said.
The county dedicated $2.5 million for the local grant program from its $4 million-plus received through the federal CARES Act. The funds aren’t loans and don’t need to be repaid. The money must be allocated and spent by recipients no later than Dec. 30.
The deadline elapsed Thursday. Funds were available to businesses as well as 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) nonprofit organizations.
Commissioners previously said applicants with up to 25 employees will be prioritized in the initial distribution and those with up to 100 employees will receive priority in the second round. Applicants who haven’t received any other emergency government funding will also be prioritized, commissioners said.
Should any funds from the $2.5 million be left over after the application period ends, Commissioner Chair Preston Boop previously said the board will discuss options to use the money. Commissioners intend to use the other $1.5 million on broadband internet expansion and covering the county’s own losses related to COVID-19.