DANVILLE — A two-alarm apartment complex fire in Danville continued to burn into the late-night hours Friday.
Fire crews rushed to 1065 Mill St., where black smoke could be seen pouring out of a third-story window and an attack began on the roof of the building. Fire personnel requested a second alarm around 9:20 p.m. More than 50 firefighters from neighboring municipalities joined together in an attempt to battle the blaze on a damp, rainy night.
“I heard the smoke alarm go off and I opened the door and saw my neighbor, and we went to check out what was smoking,” Sandy Wildower, 36, a resident of the complex said. “We smelled smoke, and it appeared it was coming from inside a wall.”
Wildower, against the wishes of her neighbors ran back inside her apartment and gathered the two other people living there, along with 6 kittens and her purse before bolting outside as fire trucks began to arrive at around 9 p.m., she said.
“I am not sure if the two other cats inside were able to make it out,” she said. Dozens of people began to gather while fire police closed off Mill and Center streets, while battling the blaze.
Firefighters entered the structure and climbed onto the roof which was visibly showing flames.
“I heard the glass shattering,” Donna Diehl, of Danville said. “I just heard all the sirens and it’s sad to see this happen.”
Wildower said a total of eight people live inside the building and everyone made it out safely. Wildower said she has a place to stay while investigators evaluate the brick structure that was still burning at around 10:45 p.m.
“Everything I have is in there,” Wildower said.
Fire officials could not respond to questions about the fire immediately.