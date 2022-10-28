DANVILLE — A residnt at the Danville State Hospital was charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver illegal substances, after he was seen by a staff member giving a dose of suboxone to another resident.
According to court documents, on Oct. 11, inmate Loren Norman, 57, of 50 Kirkbride Drive, Danville, was seen by a staff member at Danville State Hospital giving suboxone to James Henry.
Henry was then seen taking the suboxone by placing it to his mouth, where it was ingested. The incident was recorded by Danville State Hospital video surveillance. From the incident, Henry was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for a precautionary overdose evaluation.
Police reported that Henry suffered from an altered mental status from taking the drug.
A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 9, 2:30 p.m. before District Judge Marvin Shrawder at the Danville Court House.