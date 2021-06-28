SELINSGROVE — Recreational activities are back in full swing at the Manor at Penn Village.
Warm temperatures and high humidity didn’t stop a group of 40 residents of the Selinsgrove assisted living center from enjoying the fishing derby Sunday on campus. Residents basked in the warm sunshine while socializing happily with volunteers, staff, and one another. The event was sponsored by nonprofit Hooks and Triggers, of Watsontown.
Christen Lloyd — a volunteer of Hooks and Triggers — looked at the crowd of people fishing with enthusiasm on Sunday morning.
“This is our way of returning to normal,” she said. Hooks and Triggers operates on donations and fundraisers. It provides fishing and hunting opportunities for youth, seniors, and people with disabilities.
Sunday’s event at Penn Manor was the third derby Hooks and Triggers sponsored this year.
Residents said the fishing derby was a breath of fresh air after months of COVID restrictions.
The facility’s typical activities include bingo three times weekly, coffee and tea outside in the mornings, hymn-sings, gardening, manicure days, casino nights, and monthly food trucks.
Michelle Romig, director of activities and community life, heard about Hooks and Triggers’ fishing derbies through the assisted living grapevine and thought that it would be a refreshing activity for the residents. She shared how paramount the need is for residents to return to an active lifestyle. The readjustment period has been a challenge for everybody.
“We got multiple people to be willing to hop out of those four walls and give it a try,” she said. Both seasoned fishermen and first-timers enjoyed fishing in the summery weather with their masks on. Restrictions have been gradually loosening since March and families can once again visit their loved ones in residence if they are fully vaccinated. Those that have not been vaccinated can schedule visits through the activities department.
Polka-dotted trout circled a mobile tank while residents sat around in chairs.
Hazel Weizer sat beside her fellow residents and said that she was an expert at fishing from a childhood spent in the country. Nancy Wagener of Selinsgrove noted that she had never fished before. Wagener also mentioned that she enjoys a wide variety of recreational activities organized by the staff such as Bible study and bingo.
Romig’s mask-covered smile reached her eyes. “These are the guys that give us the sunshine every day. They share their laughter and they never let us down through it all. It’s very rewarding. They’ll talk about this for a very long time.”
Community volunteers are always welcome to the Manor at Penn Village. Inquiries may be directed to Romig at (570) 372-2352.