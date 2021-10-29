SHAMOKIN — A proposed rail trail in Northumberland County was met with a mixture of support and opposition at a public meeting on Thursday night.
The second of two public meetings for the proposed Northumberland County Rail Trail was held between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday at the county Career and Arts Center, 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin. It brought out more than 100 property owners, residents, recreational users and elected officials to voice both concern and endorsement.
“It’s a big recreational opportunity,” said Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) Authority Chair Jim Backes. “We know it will help economically. We know it will help keep people here.”
Project manager Steven Barber, of Michael Baker International, said the rail trail master plan is a public process to determine the feasibility of creating a non-motorized trail along the former Philadelphia and Reading railroad in Northumberland County. The 36-mile free access trail would connect the city of Sunbury with the borough of Mount Carmel, traveling through Upper Augusta Township, Snydertown, Shamokin Township, Coal Township, Shamokin and Mount Carmel Township.
The project is led by the county’s AOAA Authority, a public multi-municipality authority, with consultant support from Michael Baker International. The proposal was paid for with a state Department of Conservation of Natural Resources grant worth approximately $102,000.
Much of the concern centered around safety on the trail and maintaining ownership and autonomy over their project.
Lisa Polan, of Shamokin Township, said she is not against recreational projects, but she doesn’t want it on her property. The proposed project as is would overlap her property.
“I’m so against it because that is why we got our property,” said Polan. “That is why we are where we live: to have peace, privacy, quiet. When I open my door, I only want to see what I see. I don’t want to see people.”
She said she moved to that property 25 years ago to be tucked away on private land.
Mike Yucha, of Shamokin Township, presented a petition with 400 signatures against the project.
“None of us impacted property owners are against outdoor recreation,” said Yucha. “What we are against is county government and AOAA taking away private property rights from its citizens and leaving us with the liability.”
Yucha said he doesn’t want to be sued if someone leaves the trail and comes on his property and gets hurt.
Several residents as well as elected officials voiced their support.
Mike Duganitz, of Shamokin, said he has an interest in seeing what’s all involved in the project.
“It’s a good thing,” he said. “That’s my initial thought.”
Kulpmont Borough Councilman Stephen Motyka said he would be interested in bringing Kulpmont into the discussion. The borough is focused on recreation and could offer a trailhead and restrooms.
Shamokin City Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel said the project is “innovative” and would be good for Shamokin.
“We need this,” she said.
Backes said the AOAA and the county do not own most of the land. He anticipates some property owners will work with the project while others may not.
The first public meeting was held on Wednesday at the county administration center, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury, with more than 80 people.
Questions can be emailed to county planning coordinator Justin Skavery at justin.skavery@norrycopa.net.
Public comment will still be collected online through Nov. 5 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/northumberlandrailtrail.