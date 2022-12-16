The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority is encouraging residents to review the new broadband map to ensure its accuracy and secure funding to expand high-speed Internet access.
During a virtual listening session Friday, Kailie Snyder, an economic development consultant with the authority, outlined how residents across the state can verify the accuracy of the map and submit any challenges to the Federal Communications Commission if any inaccuracies are found.
"It will help expand (internet) access across the state... and help local governments identify areas of need," she said.
The authority will begin dispersing $200 million in federal funds in the spring to areas where high-speed internet service is unavailable.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz estimates about 40 percent of county residents don't have high-speed internet service at their homes.
"There are a lot of people who don't have it," he said, encouraging residents to enter their home address on the map to determine if it is accurately indicating available broadband service.
The deadline for submitting a challenge regarding the location or availability of broadband services is Jan. 13.
The map can be found at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home or on the website pages of Snyder and Union counties.