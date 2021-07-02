KULPMONT — A three-alarm fire destroyed a single home in this Northumberland County borough Friday morning but two residents were able to escape unharmed, according to Deputy Chief Kevin O’Hearn of the Kulpmont Fire Department.
Nicholas Goretski III and his wife, Cynthia, were already outside 634 Pine St. when O’Hearn and fellow first responders initially arrived on scene shortly after 6:30 a.m., O’Hearn said.
“They said they heard a couple loud bangs and pops in the basement and saw smoke there when they opened the door,” O’Hearn said at the scene. “It seems like that’s where the fire first originated but it had a decent start before we got here.”
“We tried an aggressive interior attack. We sent two crews to the rear, one to the front to the basement. They were making headway but it had begun to spread through the rest of the house at that time,” O’Hearn said.
The firefighters were recalled from inside the two-story home and crews focused on an exterior attack to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to a neighboring property. Heavy smoke rose from the home but often settled around the house, complicating the emergency response. Flames appeared to spread from the back of the structure to the front and were visible through second-story windows before rising through ventilated portions of the roof.
John Griscavage lives across the street at 641 Pine St. He said he was asleep when Cynthia Goretski alerted him to the fire.
“The smoke was tremendous,” Griscavage said. “There’s no attic up there. A lot of the fire was trapped up top,” he said of the home’s second floor.
Barbara Smink lives nearby at 648 Pine St. said she left her home to observe the emergency and soon after saw flames glowing through the heavy smoke.
“A lot of smoke coming from the roof, and at the back through the kitchen,” Smink said.
Firefighters from throughout the immediate area including Mount Carmel and Mount Carmel Township, Coal Township and Shamokin responded to assist Kulpmont Fire Department as did others from further away.
Some, including volunteers from Sunbury and Selinsgrove, temporarily manned local stations in the event of other emergencies.
Northumberland County 911 first dispatched crews at 6:23 a.m. The fire was extinguished more than two hours later. A state police fire marshal is expected to investigate the origin and cause, O’Hearn said.
“Unfortunately, the house seems to be, for the most part, a total loss,” O’Hearn said.
One firefighter from Mount Carmel was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation after experiencing exhaustion, O’Hearn said. The chief added that a neighboring property at 630 Pine St. sustained minor smoke damage.