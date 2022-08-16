SELINSGROVE — Snyder County residents and municipal leaders gave some input Tuesday to consultants developing proposals to improve safety by slowing traffic along a 3.3-mile stretch of Route 522.
SEDA-Council of Governments commissioned a study by Michael Baker International to recommend ways to improve traffic flow and safety along Route 522 from the green bridge in Selinsgrove to Pawling Station Business Park in Penn Township, particularly since traffic is expected to increase substantially when the bypass is completed.
At Tuesday's public meeting, representatives from the consulting firm discussed their tentative proposals to add a traffic signal at the intersection of 18th Street, add a roundabout at the intersection of University Avenue and Salem Road and construct a center two-way lane between Clifford and Lisalyn roads.
Included in the study are plans to improve markings and the traffic island at the intersection of Route 522 and Market Street in Selinsgrove borough.
The key issues being addressed is slowing traffic through the corridor that has a high crash rate and improving safety, said Patrick McTish, a traffic engineer at Michael Baker International.
The preliminary report found that between 2016 and 2020 there have been 115 crashes, including one fatality, on that section of Route 522.
The planned improvements would also help "encourage commercial and industrial development. It's looking toward the future," said Todd Trautz, a senior associate traffic division manager at Michael Baker International.
Penn Township Supervisor Jon Payne, Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz and Monroe Township Engineer Art Thomas voiced their support for a roundabout.
"I don't like roundabouts but it would work" to slow traffic, said Route 522 resident Max Gemberling, who said he would prefer a signal light at University Avenue and Salem Road. "Cars pass my place going 100 to 110 mph. Something has to be done. I pick up pieces of glass, headlights and taillights in my lawn."
Resident Ed Clark lauded the planned roadway improvements after advocating for safety measures to slow traffic in the area for seven years.
"I live at Salem and State School Road and safety is the most important thing," he said.
SEDA-COG will receive a final recommendation on Oct. 7, Trautz said.