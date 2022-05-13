SUNBURY — Northumberland County residents hoping to launch a League of Women Voters (LWV) in the county are looking for others who are interested in joining a local chapter.
LWV is a non-partisan organization that educates the public about political candidates from local to national, according to its website. Interested residents should email Pat Williman at ianthe28@ptd.net to participate in this public group. To form a member-at-large (MAL) group, a local chapter would need 10 or more paying members. Membership is $60 for those over 35 and $35 for those 35 or younger.
For more information about LWV go to www.lwvpa.com.