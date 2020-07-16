BEAVER SPRINGS — Christy Schreck said the sound of squealing tires or vehicles veering off the roadway is a frequent problem at her home along Route 235.
"I have four kids and it's scary," she said.
Speeding motorists and trucks that are unable to maneuver the winding roadway northbound off Shade Mountain Winery have become such a concern that Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials met Thursday with state Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver and David Rowe, state police, the Snyder County Commissioners, Spring Township officials and Beaver Springs Fire Company members.
Tom Squires, a PennDOT traffic control specialist, said there have been six reported accidents on the section of road that has two, 90-degree turns and a steep grade.
Last month, a Virginia truck driver and father of three young children, lost his life after crashing his rig with a full load of lumber. It took emergency responders 3 1/2 hours to free his body, Snyder County EMA Coordinator Derick Shambach said.
A man sitting on his porch near the crash site said one of the pieces of lumber struck his home, Shambach said.
The road is not suitable for large rigs, but GPS traffic apps direct motorists to take Route 235 over the mountain as the quickest route, said fire company chief Eric Markley.
To reduce traffic and save lives, he urged PennDOT to limit access on the road to vehicles 30,000 pounds and less.
Squires said PennDOT "will definitely consider" a weight restriction and asked township Supervisor John Kauffman to make a formal request.
Kauffman said local emergency responders are getting traumatized by the crashes at the site.
"Every one of these accidents is devastating," he said. "Something has to change."
Culver said she would work with Shambach to address the GPS issue and notify vendors so an alternative and safer route is recommended.