LEWISBURG — Janel Zeigler and her daughter, Zoee, visited the Public Library for Union County Saturday for the first time since it underwent a $1.75 million renovation earlier this year.
“We used to come to the kids classes, but we haven’t gone since” the COVID-19 pandemic closed the library at 255 Reitz Blvd. for several months, the Lewisburg resident said.
“I’m excited to get her back in,” Zeigler said of her 2-year-old daughter.
The library was rededicated on Friday and on Saturday there was a five-hour event with kid-friendly activities, free food and live music.
“It’s really a celebration for people to rediscover and take full advantage of the library,” said board President Don Adams who provided a tour of the renovated space and grounds, including a rain garden featuring sunflowers and milk weed that are watered by storm water runoff from the building’s roof.
Christa Rambert and her daughter, Julia Chebes, 2, explored the garden where Sabrina Homes of the Penn State Extension held weekly educational programs with the assistance of master gardner volunteers like Jami Murdoch who called the experience working in the gardens “therapeutic.”
“We come here a lot,” said Rambert, of Lewisburg.
Other outdoor activities at the event were provided by several participating organizations, including the Boy Scout Troop 538, Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, Lewisburg Arts Council, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Summit Early Learning, UPMC, and the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
Clara Grahan, 13, of Lewisburg, tested her building skills on a Rig a Ma Jig from Lewisburg Children’s Museum after touring the library.
“I like what they did” with the upgrades of the facility, Grahan said.
Five-year-old Carter Willis, of Sunbury, gave the library a thumbs-up after visiting with his grandmother, Jodi Shambach, of Sunbury.
“This is really nice,” Shambach said. “Lewisburg always does a nice job of having events for families.”