DANVILLE — Sandra Johnston doesn’t want the “ugly black panels” of a solar farm across the road from her home, blocking her view of deer, turkeys and the trees.
Jim Holdren had similar concerns about the solar farm, which is proposed for northern Montour County.
“I’m not against solar,” Holdren told the county commissioners on Thursday evening. “What I’m against is some of the restrictions, some of the setbacks.”
Those and a few other residents expressed their concerns about the Montour Solar One project at the hearing to collect comments from residents about the county’s proposed zoning ordinance amendment. The ordinance is designed to regulate commercial and residential solar panels.
Several residents and two economic development officials expressed support for the project, though some suggested some tweaks of the ordinance prepared by the county planning commission and a subcommittee.
About 30 people, including representatives of the Montour Solar One project, attended the hearing. A proposed solar farm in the county’s northern rural farmland has drawn heat from property owners who live near the proposed solar farm areas. They oppose the project, citing concerns over their property values and the environment.
Talen Energy, owner of the Montour Steam Electric Station near Washingtonville, and Pattern Energy Group have proposed developing a solar field that could encompass property in Anthony and Derry townships in Montour County and Madison Township in neighboring Columbia County. The companies are proposing a 1,000-acre site. They estimate the Montour Solar One project will generate about 130 construction jobs over the 12 months of construction.
County officials decided to draft an ordinance to regulate solar panels due to the proposed project. Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren noted in January that the county must allow their installation based on state and local law.
The commissioners said previously they intend to adopt the ordinance at their Aug. 10 meeting. On Thursday night, Ken Holdren said they would take the comments presented at the hearing under consideration and suggested the commissioners may hold an informational meeting to better explain setbacks and other specifics of the ordinance.
Some, like Johnston, of Anthony Township, said they didn’t completely understand the proposed ordinance. She said she could not tell how far the panels would be from her house.
“We see deer and turkeys, and they (the developers) want to put a fence around (the panels),” Johnston said. “I’ll feel like I’m in a prison. They’re going to put these ugly black panels in front of my house. I won’t be able to see the trees.”
Jim Holdren, also of Anthony Township, was concerned about seeing the solar panels and buffers when he looks out his window.
“I want a further setback,” he said.
Kit Kelley had concerns about glare and said industry determines how much is enough glare or noise. He said he lives near the USG plant.
“The thing screams 24-7,” Kelley said.
Kelley also was concerned that the aggregate rock around the panels’ base would get into the soil when the solar field is decommissioned.
“It’s not going to be the same soil,” he said.
He said the panels would impact tourism.
Jim Holdren’s wife, Darlene, was concerned about the panels’ effects on residents’ wells and how close the panels would be to the road.
“Devaluation of our property is important, but how you’re living while you’re in your home now is more important,” Darlene Holdren said.
Early in the hearing, several residents expressed support for the solar energy project. Mary Hermann and Mark Doncheski, who live together in the Kaseville section of Valley Township, were among about a half dozen supporters who spoke. They have solar panels. Doncheski, a Shamokin native, said solar is much better than coal.
“There’s no noise, no coal dust, no smell,” he said. “We get money back from PPL every year.”
Lisa Hartman, a board member of the Northern Montour Recreation Association, and Ken Kryder, director of the Columbia-Montour Vocational-Technical School, were appreciative of financial support from the Montour Solar One developers.
Fred Gaffney, president of the Columbia-Montour Chamber of Commerce, and John Augustine, president and chief executive officer of Penn’s Northeast, a Northeastern Pennsylvania economic development agency, spoke in support.
Augustine said of Talen, “You’re very fortunate to be dealing with a good company.”