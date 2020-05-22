While playgrounds are off-limits in the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation, families have been visiting Valley facilities for some much-needed recreation while local officials try to project an element of safety.
The playground equipment at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, St. Mary and 15th streets, remains off-limits to children and adults, according to Shirley Brough, executive director, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA).
The park is open for walkers and use of the tennis and basketball courts are permitted, Brough said. However, the picnic pavilions, skate park and playground equipment all are closed, she said.
On Wednesday, several children were playing on the equipment. On Thursday, Jennifer Portzline of Mount Pleasant Mills visited East Snyder Park with her four children.
"We were out doing DoorDashes for our friends and we stopped for lunch," Portzline said as she watched Wyatt, 10, Sawyer, 8, Alexis, 6, and Harper, 3, play alone in the park. "This is the first time they've been out. They're a little stir crazy."
Portzline said she was comfortable bringing her kids to the playground, particularly in Snyder County. According to the state Department of Health, there has not been a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Snyder County since April 28.
"I'm not worried with so few cases in this particular area," she said. "I'm not overly worried about it. Most of the playgrounds have been empty, and the kids just need to get out and enjoy some social time."
Brough said she’s following Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development guidelines in deciding which parts of the park to keep open or order closed. The measures are meant to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The equipment isn’t fenced-in and can’t be locked up. BVRA staff wrapped equipment in yellow caution tape and hung signs asking visitors not to use it.
The tape is being ignored or pulled down by some visitors, Brough said. It led her to initially hang signs that said “play at your own risk,” but those have since been replaced.
“This is impossible because we don’t have gates to put up,” Brough said of keeping people off the equipment. “I don’t know how to control it.”
Lewisburg Borough contracts BVRA to manage the park along St. Mary Street. Brough said she’s working with the borough to coordinate a sanitization of the equipment which, for now, isn’t being cleaned.
William Lowthert, borough manager, said Lewisburg’s other playgrounds including Kidsburg at Huffnagle Park remain closed due to the coronavirus and its associated disease, COVID-19.
“The barricades are still up,” Lowthert said.
In Sunbury, Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation, said city parks remain closed.
"We don't have the manpower to continue to monitor them right now," he said. "I understand it is getting warm out and kids want to enjoy the parks but we are not out cleaning them at this time."
Eister said police drive by and will ask people to leave if they are caught.
"We want everyone to be safe and until we get more direction from the governor the parks must remain closed at this time," he said. "We want to be able to open these safely for everyone."