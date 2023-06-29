...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued
a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of Central Pennsylvania due to
smoke from Canadian wildfires.
A code RED air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations
may be unhealthy for some members of the general public. Members of
sensitive groups including young children, the elderly, and those
with respiratory problems may experience more serious health impacts.
The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding prolonged
or heavy exertion. For more information on air quality or to check
current conditions go to www.airnow.gov.
Resource center closed several days in July
PENNS CREEK — The Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek will be closed on July 3, 4, 5, 6, 17, 18, 20, 21.