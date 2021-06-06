SHAMOKIN — Every town has its own landmarks, and in Shamokin a stone staircase named the “99 Steps” is among the most recognizable and among the most in need of repair.
Closed off more than 10 years ago, it seemed a lost cause until this year.
The Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization (SABER) and its initiative Step Up Shamokin pushed for donations and grant funding to repair the weathered and broken staircase — succeeding in raising approximately $120,000 so far with more to go.
Work began mid-May with the local contracting firm Brian Persing Masonry nearly finished demolishing the old steps, all 88 of them. Brian Persing, the firm’s owner, said he hopes to have some forms built by week’s end before firming plans on how to pour the concrete on the steep hillside.
The stone sidewalls are in good shape, Persing said, though a few portions will be repointed. The entire project should be completed by the end of summer, he said.
The “99 Steps” moniker was given to the original 99-step wooden staircase that spanned between Lincoln Street upward to an alleyway near Marshall Street on Academy Hill.
It stuck with the 88-step stone staircase completed in 1940 as a project of the Works Progress Administration (WPA) — one of nine public staircases of critical use long ago to pedestrians walking about town.
Kathy Vetovich, president of SABER, credited Allison Williams with pushing the modern-day restoration project from dream to reality.
“Hundreds of people used those steps every day. We’re not going to have that volume. What we do have is pride. I have heard for years everybody say that ‘they should fix those steps. They.’ That’s what you always hear,” said Vetovich, who owns the former church now home to Bamse Coffee and Roasters just a few feet from the bottom of the staircase. “As people now see that we’re actually doing it, that’s huge.”
Research into the “99 Steps” turned up little about that original wooden staircase. It’s visible in an 1892 photograph shared by Vetovich and there are references from newspapers to its use, sometimes as a getaway for thieves and vandals.
A 1931 story in the Shamokin Daily News told of a washout necessitating repairs. Talk of its replacement with a stone staircase dates to at least 1935 with municipal leaders having then sought approval for several WPA projects, as seen in the Shamokin News-Dispatch archives.
A well-known businessman died after a fall on the wooden staircase in 1938, and its dismantling began in the summer that same year in preparation for construction of the stone staircase featuring native mountain stone and flagstone treads, sidewalls, 5-foot wide steps and handrails.
Money, namely a lack of it, disrupted progress on the new “99 Steps,” as did vandalism. Initially blamed on wayward youths, large rocks were rolled down the nearly completed staircase in January 1940, breaking apart several of the flagstones. Ultimately, repairs were made and the project was finally completed in late February 1940.
Persing’s grandsons, Gaige and Gavin Garcia, and worker Mike Shurock used a jackhammer to break apart the steps Friday. Dozens were already removed and they were closing in on completing the whole set. They loaded buckets with chunks of rocks and the Garcias hauled them to the top to toss into a rollback container. Larger pieces were carried separately.
“It’s all bull work, it’s all muscle. I got the young kids up there working,” said Persing, whose company also built two monuments honoring Shamokin’s past nearby on Lincoln Street through another civic organization, Citizens for a Better Community. “My buddy lived at the top of the steps. I remember walking up and down.”
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation awarded $99,000 to the project in April. SABER is selling commemorative bricks and pavers, $500 and $1,000, respectively, to be laid into a new sidewalk at the base of the staircase on Lincoln Street. Pre-orders are underway for a coal region cookbook, with proceeds dedicated to the project, and tickets are on sale for a fundraising chicken bbq on June 26. Information on all is available on the respective Facebook pages: @StepUpShamokin and @GoShamokinPA.
“Right now we have $20,000 raised locally,” Vetovich said of individual donations from residents, former residents and businesses. “We’re expecting a lot more, probably another $20,000 to $40,000 more.”