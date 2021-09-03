LEWISBURG — Phyllis Dyer lifted a worn book titled “Complete Arithmetic,” its pages stiff and the cover nearly detached from its spine, and flipped to a page that showed it dated to 1817 — nearly 30 years newer than the single-room log cabin inside which it’s kept.
The Union County Historical Society will open the 232-year-old Kantz Log Cabin to the public for the first time at a dedication ceremony planned for 11 a.m. Sept. 11.
First built in 1789, the cabin was relocated in 2019 to the Dale-Engle-Walker House property at 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg. The pandemic delayed its opening.
Marcia Kantz Milne donated the cabin to the Union County Historical Society. Her late husband, David Milne, once served on the Historical Society’s board of directors.
Visitors are invited not only to look and photograph the cabin but also to handle its antique contents — spinning wheels, butter churns, stove, wooden crib, rope bed, hand tools and cookware.
Children are especially encouraged to take a hands-on approach, with supervision, of course.
“It’s a good addition to our educational program,” board member Matthew Wagner said. “So many times kids go into a museum and they can’t touch anything. Here, they can touch and hold anything.”
“I think the kids will get a kick out of the sled and the bathtub,” Dyer said, pointing out two of dozens of antique items.
According to the Historical Society’s research, Peter Druckenmiller built the cabin in 1789 along the Tuscarora Indian Path on the “waters of Middle Creek,” Northumberland County. The cabin became part of Union County in 1813 when it was established out of Northumberland County’s once sprawling land. It moved without moving again in 1855 when Snyder County was created.
Druckenmiller didn’t live to see the county shifts. He died in 1790, according to the Historical Society. His daughter and son inherited 180 acres each. The land on which the cabin once stood was sold by Elizabeth Heffer to Christian Kantz in 1803 and has remained in the Kantz family ever since. It served as both a home and trading post.
Kantz descendants restored the cabin in 1998 and moved it to Kantz Milne’s Lewisburg property, where it remained for 20 years. It was dismantled by Amish workers in 2019 and relocated to the Dale-Engle-Walker property.
“Marcia’s hope is that the cabin will be used to educate the community, in particular, children about life on the Pennsylvania frontier,” board member Kathy Swope wrote in a press release announcing the event.
Katherine Faull, Bucknell professor of German and Comparative Humanities, will serve as keynote speaker at the Sept. 11 dedication. Other speakers include Lois Huffines and Bruce Teeple, past president and current president, respectively, of the Historical Society, along with Andrew Milne, speaking on behalf of Marcia Kantz Milne and family.
The program will be followed with refreshments and free guided tours of the Dale-Engle-Walker House and Kantz Log Cabin. For more information on the Union County Historical Society, visit www.unioncopahistory.com.