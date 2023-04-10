A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin this evening along Route 15 in Lewisburg Borough and Kelly Township, Union County.
Beginning this morning, a contractor will perform base repairs on Route 15 between Route 192/Buffalo Road and Hafer Road in preparation of the resurfacing project.
Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. Drivers can expect nighttime lane closures along Route 15 and on River Road/Hospital Drive.
HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $3 million resurfacing project. Work is expected to be completed in July 2023, weather permitting.
Motorists are urged to be alert and drive with caution in the area.