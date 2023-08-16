MILTON — Work on a $1.9 million resurfacing project is set to begin this Sunday on Route 405, Garfield Avenue and Arch Street, and will continue until its expected completion date in November, weather permitting.
The contractor HRI, Inc., will begin base repairs on Garfield Avenue, Arch Street between Con Agra Foods and Route 254, Broadway Street. Alternating lane restrictions with flagging will be in place while work is being performed, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m., Sundays through Fridays.
On Monday, the contractor will also begin to reconstruct ADA curb ramps at various intersections on Route 642 and Garfield Avenue and Arch Street throughout the project area. Work on the ADA curb ramps will take place 6:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Work on this project includes base repairs, milling of the existing roadway, paving, line painting and sign upgrades.