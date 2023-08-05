SUNBURY — A resurfacing project will begin Aug. 13 through Aug. 18 on Front Street in Sunbury and Route 11 in Northumberland causing Veteran's Memorial Bridge ramp to be closed.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials say motorists are advised that a resurfacing project is set to begin and on and off ramps will be closed in Sunbury, while the contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., performs milling and resurfacing of the on and off ramps on Route 61.
Motorists will still have access to the Veterans Memorial Bridge by following flaggers and the signed detour, officials said. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Motorists should expect delays in traffic and use alternate routes, officials said.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., is the prime contractor for this $2,381,802 resurfacing project. Work on this project includes base repairs, mill and pave, bridge preservation, ADA ramps, and new curbing. Work is expected to be completed in September, weather permitting.
