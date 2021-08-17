SHAMOKIN DAM — The joy expressed by an 8-year-old retired explosive detection dog was immediate on Sunday when the animal was reunited with its handler he had been separated from for two years.
The reunion between Mike Wheeler and EDD Joe, a black German Shepherd who both served in Iraq, was made possible by K9 Hero Haven, a nonprofit organization in Herndon that rescues retired military and service dogs, rehabilitates them and places them with combat veterans or retired police officers, and its founder Anne Gibbs. Upon the van door being open, the dog jumped into Wheeler's embrace and immediately started licking the veteran's face.
"It made me feel like I was complete, like the family is complete again," said Wheeler, of McDonnough, Ga., moments later on Sunday morning. "I had him for almost two years, then I think I'm going to lose him forever. Then I get a call from Ms. Gibbs and K9 Hero Haven. As soon as she called and left a message, I called back and said I wanted him. I wanted to bring him home."
Prior to becoming a K-9 handler and working in law enforcement, Wheeler spent more than 20 years in the military, spreading his years between the U.S. Navy, Army and Georgia Army National Guard. He was a deputy sheriff for 15 years in Georgia, having spent the last seven years working as full patrol and narcotics K9 handler.
"With my love for dogs, I knew I wanted to continue to be a dog handler and expand my knowledge of working with dogs," he said. "So, I decided to apply to Triple Canopy to be a dog handler overseas. I was employed with Triple Canopy in February 2018 and was paired up with EDD Joe in N.C. (North Carolina) where we spent six weeks training and starting our bonding process."
Joe had been deployed to Iraq several times prior to them being paired together, so Wheeler said it was like Joe was training him.
"He was very proficient in all areas of training and worked very well on his own," said Wheeler. "Upon completion of our six weeks of training, we certified in Virginia. Upon completion of certification, we deployed to the Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, in June of 2018."
Upon their arrival in Baghdad, Joe and Wheeler continued their bonding process by training, playing, and taking long nightly walks together. They spent approximately 18 months together, deploying several times over that period prior to Wheeler getting injured. Joe went to work in Hawaii while Wheeler stayed home to deal with his injuries.
The last time they saw each other was on Oct. 5, 2019.
When Gibbs called on Aug. 12 asking if Wheeler would like to adopt Joe, Wheeler said he said yes "without hesitation."
"Upon his arrival home EDD Joe will be introduced to his new human and K-9 family members," said Wheeler. "He will be able to run around 1.5 acres of fenced land and enjoy being a dog. He will be getting all the loves he can handle."
Joe will join Wheeler's wife Pam and their 7-year-old grandson named Hudson Cook.
"He's going to enjoy the rest of his life being a dog," said Wheeler. "No working."
Gibbs said Ed is a "really sweet dog" that has had no aggression issues.
"I was lucky to find Wheeler's contact information," she said. "I'm very excited to be able to reunite them. Joe will be so happy to go home."
Since 2015, K9 Hero Haven has placed 326 retired service, police and military dogs into new homes, 16 of which have been reunited with their original handlers, said Gibbs.
There are at least 2,800 active-duty service dogs in all branches of the military, police and border control, and approximately 300 of those canines retire each year to be adopted by their handlers or the public. At least 65 dogs have been killed in action in the past decade compared with 300 killed in the Vietnam War era, according to the U.S. War Dogs Association Inc.
K9 Hero Haven has 58 dogs, 10 of which are ready for adoption. For more information about K9 Hero Haven, visit k9herohaven.org or visit the Facebook page.