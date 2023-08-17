SUNBURY — A former state trooper has joined the ranks of the Shikellamy Police Department as its second officer.
Brian Ronk recently retired from the state police, where he was stationed at the Stonington barracks.
Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams said he is thrilled to have Ronk on board.
"Our school police department handles incidents and calls for assistance like any municipal department," Williams said. "Officer Ronk will be an asset due to his training and experience due to his career with the Pennsylvania State Police.
"Officer Ronk is highly trained and will be able to hit the ground running and no doubt will be a positive role model to our students."
Ronk was present during a recent school board meeting. The audience in attendance applauded after he was hired.
"Officer Ronk comes with a full career of experience," Superintendent Jason Bendle said. "We are very excited for him to be joining our team and he will double our police visibility. This is a great step to strengthen our school security."
Ronk will earn $40,000 per year and work as a full-time officer, Bendle said.
Williams said he is excited for the school year.
"We are ready to go and ready to be back helping in any way we can," he said. "This will be another great year at Shikellamy."