SUNBURY — A Shikellamy school board candidate and retired school teacher wants more transparency within the school board.
Dr. Joseph Fischer, 68, of Northumberland, said he wanted to run for the board because he feels there is a lack of talking to one another within the board.
"There are many problems, and I feel transparency is being lacked," he said. "I decided to run because I am disappointed in the way things are right now."
Fischer, who only filed as a Democrat, said he retired as a school teacher and taught at Shikellamy for six years from 1998 until 2004.
Five candidates are seeking four open seats on the Shikellamy School District board of education.
Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker is the only incumbent looking to serve for another four years after directors Gretchen Walter, Dave Persing and Mike Erb decided to not seek reelection.
Eister-Whitaker, 42, of Sunbury, Michael Thomas, 38, of Northumberland, Michael Stender, 36, of Sunbury, and Justin Lenner, 38, of Sunbury all all seeking seats on the board.
