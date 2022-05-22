SUNBURY — The Arts Center of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will be in good hands, according to both the retiring director and chief executive officer of the Y.
Mary Jo Cicero will give up her duties as director after 20 years on Sept. 15. Emily Anmuth, formerly of Philadelphia, will immediately take over as the new director of the center at 35 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. They will work together over the summer to create a seamless transition — Cicero even plans to volunteer her time as an instructor after she retires.
“I can’t even think of something she doesn’t bring to the table,” said Cicero. “She is 25 years younger than I am. It’s her turn to take to the next 20 years with what she knows. She knows all the stuff that I just did for 20 years, that I learned while she was learning it in her way.”
“My overall goal is to continue offering meaningful art-making experiences for all ages,” said Anmuth. “I want to introduce some really inclusive programs for youth and teens. I don’t see a whole lot of programs for youth and teens. I want to bring in kids who are not necessarily into sports or gymnastics. I think that leaves out a whole lot of kids who are looking for the same socializing and community and interconnectedness that the rest of us are looking for.
She hopes to introduce more programs for senior citizens and workshops for families, too, she said.
The Arts Center opened with funding from Seiple Family and Degenstein Foundations on Nov. 5, 2005, with Cicero at the helm from before day one. She was hired in 2002 to start the program at the YMCA at 1150 N. Fourth St. as the building at 35 S. Fifth St. was being renovated. The Degenstein Foundations continues to support the center by maintaining operating costs.
Anmuth has a BFA from Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia and a Teaching Certificate from Moore College of Art and Design. She began teaching art in the public school system before starting a small art education business in 2008, which she ran until the pandemic hit in 2020. She would teach at senior centers, birthday parties, pre-school and after-school parties, and summer camps.
“I’ve been hooked on art since I was a kid,” said Anmuth. “I’ve always been making things, crafting things and building things.”
In the span of 20 years, the GSV YMCA Arts Center has employed over 50 artists and shared its vision of creating limitless opportunities for making art with over 2,000 children and adults. With the support of many creative and visionary people and through the generosity of the Degenstein Foundation and the Seiple Foundation, the Y art program continues to evolve 20 years later as a welcoming, community-driven, community-supported place to grow and learn.
Cicero contemplated retirement last summer. There had been a discussion about ending the program when Cicero retired, but Cicero refused to let that happen.
“It’s art,” she said. “It has to evolve. We have to evolve with it. We have to serve the community.”
Anmuth, who moved with her family to Lewisburg last year, contacted Cicero around the same time and asked if she could interview for an instructor position. The two hit it off and Cicero asked if she would be interested in taking over the leadership role.
“It was amazing timing,” said Anmuth. “I thought, ‘I never want to leave here. How am I going to convince her that she should hire me to help with summer classes.’ I had no idea that she was looking to retire.”
Cicero said the people she met have been the most rewarding aspect of the position.
“We put people into this wonderful, little, old, crooked house from far and wide. I’m just amazed,” she said. “They’ll show up from Mount Carmel or Liverpool or New Columbia and places I’ve never heard of. All these towns and I’ve made so many friends from so many backgrounds and different places in the world. It truly is a destination. When people are trying to connect with the art world, they find this little house. I would have never expected that.”
Cicero said she loves seeing young students come through the classes and end up in careers in the art field.
Cicero said she plans to volunteer as an instructor for an undetermined amount of time. She especially wants to continue teaching cooking for children.
Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, said Cicero has been “an incredible asset” to the organization.
“She was absolutely the right fit for the job,” said McDowell. “She was able to bring it to the place it is today. She has worked with so many people in the Valley and beyond. It is such a unique facility. There’s nothing like it.”
Cicero’s creativity has given people many opportunities, said McDowell.
Furthermore, Anmuth is the perfect replacement, she said.
“We cannot be more pleased with finding Emily, with her strengths and talents,” said McDowell. “When you have someone like Mary Jo that you have so much trust in and respect for, and she has built such a great place, you wonder what will happen next. The fact that we found someone with such talent is really exciting.”
The future looks good at the Art Center, said McDowell.