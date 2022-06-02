LEWISBURG — McKenna Myers, a 2018 Shikellamy graduate and Northumberland native, has been hired full time to work at Retrah as its media and marketing manager.
"She's a local girl who made good and is staying here," said Connie Harter, owner of Retrah and Dwellings in Lewisburg.
Harter bought the Gingerbread House in 2000, the space that Retrah occupies. She bought Dwellings in 2017.
"McKenna is someone who has worked for me since high school," Harter said. "She has now graduated college and she is coming on full time as our manager and media and marketing specialist because she has a degree in business and marketing."
In that role, Harter said, "she will be taking over the reins of our social media and website work."
"I'll be doing social media, website work and advertising," Myers said.
One of Myers' best qualifications for the job, Harter said, "is that she has learned the business over the years, from the ground up. I take her to shows and do some buying."
Myers is staying local and turned down a big corporate job, Harter added.
"Yes, I did get a job offer, but I came back because I feel like my passion is small business, Myers said. "That's where my heart is.
"It felt right to stay in the area," she said.
Today at Retrah there will be an event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. celebrating Myers' return.
"We have made a picture wall with selfies. There will be a place inside where people can have their picture taken in front of our selfie wall," Harter said.