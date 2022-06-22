My job, and that of my law enforcement colleagues, is to protect our communities. Sometimes it means putting offenders behind bars. Sometimes it means getting offenders into treatment. Sometimes it means advocating for ways to reduce the number of people committing offenses in the first place. One way to do just that is for the state to continue investing in high-quality early childhood education.
This evidence-based approach increases school readiness and success, decreases behavioral problems, and reduces crime and incarceration rates of those who attend a high-quality pre-k program compared to those who do not.
We can’t afford to skimp on our children’s formative years when they are learning to respect authority, get along with others, follow directions and form healthy relationships. When families have access to high-quality pre-k for their kids, our communities are stronger and safer in the long run.
In the ongoing state budget negotiations, lawmakers are considering a proposed $70 million increase for Pre-K Counts and Head Start Supplemental funding. This increase would create 2,300 new slots in preschool programs statewide and provide a rate increase necessary to support the early care and education workforce. The legislature should prioritize these programs in next year’s state budget for a smart return on this investment.
Mike Piecuch,
Snyder County District Attorney