SUNBURY — One of the men who pleaded guilty for his involvement in a November 2019 shooting in Milton is scheduled for a revocation hearing in June.
Antonio Carpenter, 25, of Highspire, is scheduled to appear in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor at 9:15 a.m. June 3, which was rescheduled from the original date of May 6. A revocation hearing is held when the defendant violated the terms of their probation.
Carpenter pleaded guilty in June 2020 to one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one felony count of fleeing. Other charges, consisting of accomplice to attempted criminal homicide, two conspiracy charges for aggravated assault, riot and accomplice to recklessly endangering another person, were dropped as part of the plea deal.
He was sentenced to a minimum of seven months and 19 days — the amount of time Carpenter has been in jail while awaiting trial — to a maximum of 23 months followed by 18 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $100 in fines plus court costs and fees.
Derek Whitesel on Nov. 10, 2019, was shot four times with a .40 caliber handgun as he watched his friend fight off Carpenter and Deionte Sherrell, 25, of Erie, in the first block of Elm Street on the afternoon of Nov. 10, according to arrest papers. He suffered two gunshot wounds to a leg and two to his lower torso. The dispute was over a stolen winter hat followed by a fistfight, which led to the shooting. Ricky Pearson, 23, of Sunbury was identified as the shooter, according to police.
Pearson is scheduled for a pre-trial conference at 10:15 a.m. June 25 in front of Saylor.