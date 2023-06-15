COAL TOWNSHIP — It may have taken longer than planned, but Gene Welsh Jr. was happy Sunday when he finally had the opportunity to see his dream become a reality. Welsh was front and center Sunday, cutting the ribbon at the grand opening of The Welsh Center at Coal Township.
The Welsh Center at Coal Township is a recreational center, open to all, and was dedicated in memory of Welsh’s late wife, Denise. The facility is named after the Welsh family, who donated $200,000 to the project.
“It’s a special day in Coal Township,” said Craig Fetterman, chairman of the municipality’s board of commissioners. “I grew up on Linn Street, right over there, so to see this building here is a blessing in my heart.”
Fetterman said the facility is “here for everyone to use.”
“We want to get everyone involved up here,” he said.
He touted the Welsh family for their generous donation as well as former state Rep. Kurt Masser (R-107) for his efforts in obtaining a $1.3 million grant of in-kind donations that made it possible to buy the building.
A Dueling Pianos fundraiser held Saturday night at the Wayside Inn raised an additional $9,600 for the project. Donations also came from Geisinger and former Northumberland County commissioner Vinny Clausi.
Noting that he didn’t like thanking people publicly for fear of forgetting someone, Fetterman simply said “thanks to anyone who had anything to do with this.”
Welsh, a former Coal Township commissioner, called Sunday “a wonderful day for Coal Township.”
“When my late wife and I moved here 40 years ago, together we knew right away it was a place to call home,” said Welsh.
They also knew they wanted to do something to give back to the community, and to provide an opportunity for area youth to excel not only in sports but in life. That’s when they decided they would pursue the idea of a recreational center that would fill the need for space that made it easier for the elderly and the disabled.
“I’ve coached many different sports,” said Welsh, “I would watch as grandparents would struggle to get up the stairs at the game” at the American Legion building in Shamokin.
Welsh said the long-term plan is for the recreation center to be managed by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.
“They will handle the administrative end,” he said.
He’s hoping to see the center used for things like youth basketball leagues, pickle ball, fitness classes and for community events like birthday celebrations.
The Shamokin Youth Basketball League (SYBL) purchased a scoreboard for the facility. The league expects to hold practices and games at the new location.
Also in attendance for the grand opening was Welsh’s son and daughter-in-law, Gene III and Lacey, and his grandchildren, Eugene and Cayman. Father and son together unveiled a plaque honoring Denise.
“We are both humbled and honored the board of commissioners chose to honor us,” said Welsh.
Joanna Bednar, a friend of the Welsh family, said as a mom of three kids, she’s happy to see a safe, accessible place open up.
“We live just up the street so we’re really excited,” she said.
Other local officials on hand for the ribbon cutting were Commissioners Bernie Rumberger, Matt Schiccatano, Jerry Waugh and George Zalar. Fetterman applauded the efforts of the street department, Rob Slaby, township manager, and Thomas Boyer, assistant manager.