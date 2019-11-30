RICHFIELD – Craftsmen, small businesses, clubs and churches have a place as vendors at the Christmas in the Park event held each year for the past 18 seasons in Basom Park in Richfield.
The event is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This weekend’s festivities were met with perfect weather, said Pat Neimond, organizer and member of the Richfield Lions Club which sponsors the event.
“Last year the weather was just terrible,” she said, noting the freezing rain that caused some vendors to bow out before they even arrived.
This year the sun was shining and though it was a chilly 35 degrees, the visitors were pouring in.
Donna Reisinger of Richfield has been bringing her handcrafted Christmas tree ornaments to the park for all of the 18 years it has existed.
“I just had two people tell me today they come back every year because they have to get another ornament,” Reisinger said. Many of the vendors are those with hobbies that have turned into money makers, going from event to event to sell their pastime.
In the beginning, Neimond said she had maybe a dozen vendors when the first Christmas in the Park took place in 2002.
This year the total is 104, she said.
Jean Ehrenzeller is a crafter from Mifflintown and brings 400-500 small snowmen made of Muslin flannel, warm and natural cotton batting. She has been a vendor for most of the 18 seasons.
“People come early. We’re here at 7 a.m. and they are here at 7:30 looking for their snowmen. We see many of the same people every year.”
Said Neimond, “It puts everyone in a good mood each year. They just got their Christmas club money and they’re ready to spend.”