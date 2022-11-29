MIDDLEBURG — A 62-year-old Richfield man was sentenced Tuesday to a prison term of 18 months to seven years for a felony corruption of minors conviction.
Jeffrey S. Graybill Sr. pleaded no-contest to the felony charge in June and was sentenced Tuesday in Snyder County Court to prison followed by three years of probation.
Graybill was convicted of a prior sex-related charge and has been deemed a sexually violent predator by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board. The designation will require him to register as a sexual offender for life.