The creation of Risant Health by Kaiser Permanente, with Geisinger as its first partner, is designed to "expand access to value-based care in more communities across the country."
Kaiser Permanente, Geisinger officials said this week, has been a leader in "value-based care" and the hope is that model can continue to be successfully used in Geisinger's footprint and even expanded within the new Risant conglomeration. But what is value-based care?
Over the next five years, Kaiser plans to inject $5 billion into Risant and add a handful of other nonprofit health systems under the same umbrella. That reach, coupled with Kaiser's existing model, could offer a "turbo boost" for the systems, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger's president and CEO, said this week.
According to industry experts, value-based care is built around a payment model to reduce costs while balancing care for communities and individual patients. It represents a shift away from a fee-for-service payment model toward what healthcare professionals call an outcome-based payment.
During a call after Wednesday's announcement, Ryu — who will eventually transition to become the CEO of Risant — said value-based care focuses on "total health" of the patient and long-term outcomes.
"Value-based care is about investing in programs, doing it more effectively and managing the total health of the population," Ryi said. "It is to be responsible when (a patient) comes to you and even when they don't come to you."
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) says the model is helping the health care industry "move toward paying providers based on the quality, rather than the quantity of care they give patients."
That means rather than the existing fee-for-service model — where patients would pay at every stage, including labs, appointments, routine exams and hospital stays — there would be coordinated care with one payment. The fee-for-service model, some worry, incentivizes more stops along the treatment plan to increase payments.
"The Kaiser Permanente model was designed with value in mind — integrating evidence-based health care and prepaid financing of coverage to coordinate care across all settings and care teams," a statement from Geisinger on Thursday noted. "This leads to a relentless focus on delivering the right care, at the right time, in the right setting to produce high-quality, equitable outcomes."
Ryu said Geisinger has been using value-based care. It is visible in programs like Fresh Food Farmacy and 65Foward. The latter is the health system's clinics across the region targeting patients 65 and older and putting everything they need into one location and in one stop. The Fresh Food Farmacy is a program for patients with Type 2 diabetes, helping them make smart food choices.
"65Forward is a great example of a value-based program at Geisinger," Don Stanziano, Geisinger’s chief marketing and communication officer, said. "Utilizing our health plan, we are able to align payment with innovative care models that prioritize value rather than paying for the volume of services provided. With 65Forward specifically, we limit the number of patients on a physician’s panel from an industry average of over 2,000 to a maximum of about 450 and offer hour-long appointments instead of 15 minutes.
"We bundle this with programs to combat isolation, promote exercise, offer nutritional consulting and more, which ultimately keeps people healthier in a more cost-effective manner by avoiding expensive services like inpatient hospital care and emergency room visits. 65Forward has shown to reduce inpatient utilization by 15% and emergency room visits by 40%," he said.
That outcome is what Ryu pointed out following Wednesday's announcement. The goal is to keep patients from getting sick enough that they end up in the hospital, using ongoing preventative care and access to keep patients healthier.
"We define value-based care as high-quality, affordable, evidence-based care that's accessible, equitable, and delivers quality outcomes," Geisinger's statement Thursday said.