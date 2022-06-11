Adverse Childhood Experiences and mental health disorders in adulthood have “a very strong link” to each other, according to Dr. Frank Maffei, Chair of Pediatrics at Geisinger.
That’s why the rise in child abuse cases across the nation is so “concerning.” Having Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) can lead to behavioral health issues in children and teenagers, which places them at risk for suicide, said Maffei.
“If you have someone who has a high ACE score, the risk of mental illness is substantially higher,” said Maffei. “The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is now looking at Adverse Childhood Experiences as a predictor of not only mental illness but physical illness. Our bodies respond emotionally and physically to these Adverse Childhood Experiences. They have severe consequences.”
An ACE score is a tally of different types of abuse, neglect, and other adverse childhood experiences. A higher score indicates a higher risk for health problems later in life.
The state Department of Human Services reported in its latest Child Abuse Annual Report that there were 73 deaths and 115 near-fatalities related to child abuse in Pennsylvania in 2020. The previous report showed that there were 51 deaths and 93 near-fatalities in Pennsylvania in 2019. A nationally estimated 1,840 children died from abuse or neglect in 2019, a slight increase from the 2018 number of 1,780. However, it is a 10.8 percent increase over the 2015 number of 1,660.
The number of child abuse deaths far exceeded the combined number of COVID-19 and influenza deaths in children. Cases have gotten worse, but the common belief is that cases of child abuse also go unreported, said Maffei.
“It’s just not really understood and appreciated to the point where we have a sense of urgency to deal with the child abuse epidemic in the same manner we’ve dealt with COVID,” said Maffei. “It’s just getting worse.”
Near-fatalities are “horrible” that often leave children with “devastating long-term consequences,” including brain injuries, neurodevelopmental injuries and emotional devastation. The kids that survive don’t survive unscathed, they survive with “calamitous lifelong disabilities,” said Maffei.
All connected
Everything in childhood mentally, emotionally and physically affects adulthood, he said.
“We want to keep our children nurtured and safe,” said Maffei. “Not only so they can enjoy their childhood, so they can have healthy and productive adulthoods. You can’t have one without the other. If you want healthy adults, you have to start taking care of babies in utero, making sure moms have nutrition. In infancy, you have to take care of babies as well.”
Northumberland County Children’s Mental Health Program Specialist William Brecker, of the county’s Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities Services, said he is seeing more services for mental health needs than ever before but there are waiting lists for agencies that provide these services.
“Children are being treated, we are working with them on a daily basis, and workers have kids on their caseloads for three years, and it’s not going to change if nothing is changing in the child’s home,” said Brecker. “We keep treating these children (with mental illness), but unfortunately these children are in the same environment where the trauma occurred. It’s hard to improve someone’s mental health status when the factors causing their mental health are not being addressed.”
Symptoms are treated but no one is improving the root cause of the children’s mental health problems, said Brecker.
“They are having issues because of their environment: abuse, neglect, missing parent, trauma,” said Brecker. “They might be cutting, they might be saying they’re depressed or suicidal. We can treat that, but until they are no longer being traumatized, we are going to keep providing them services.”
The majority of adolescents won’t improve if they remain in the same home environment, he said.
“I don’t think there’s enough public light put on the issues of child abuse and neglect, and kids being in a home they shouldn’t be in,” said Brecker. “I look at the heroin epidemic. That’s bad, don’t get me wrong, but I think we should put as much focus on child abuse and neglect and lack of parenting as we do that, it will bring a lot of things to light. This is all where it starts.”
These kids who are being abused or neglected are more likely to develop mental illness, commit crimes, or abuse drugs and substances when they’re adults, he said.
“You got to stop the cycle somewhere. That’s where you should start,” said Brecker. “It’s a big problem in my opinion and not enough attention is devoted to it.”
Suicide
For youth between the ages of 10 and 24, suicide is the second leading cause of death, resulting in nearly 6,500 lives lost each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES) shows that more than one in three high school students experienced poor mental health during the pandemic and nearly half of students felt persistently sad or hopeless.
The rates for suicide were stable between 2000 to 2007, but the rates started climbing between 2007 and 2018, which was pre-pandemic. Dr. Angelica Kloos, an interim medical director for pediatric psychiatry at Geisinger, said the trend of mental health and suicide risk has been increasing for the past 20 years.
“We had that coming into the pandemic,” said Kloos. “Going into the pandemic, children and families were faced with multiple stressors. When we stress the family system and the child, we can only anticipate the risks of mental health are exacerbated.”
‘Social dynamic changing’
A change in the “social dynamic in adolescents” may be partly to blame, said Maffei.
“The thing that often comes to the forefront is whether the explosion of social media and electronic communication has somehow led to further isolation,” said Maffei. “I don’t think that is the only reason, but certainly, it is one that most experts have acknowledged as being part of this multi-dimensional reason for the rise in childhood adolescent suicide.”
While it can lead to social isolation and feelings of self-doubt, Maffei said social media can’t be the only factor. There has been a rise in substance abuse as well, he said.
“The pandemic magnified the importance of social connections and dynamics that teenagers have,” said Maffei. “We did see a rise in adolescent suicide attempts, especially in girls and young women. There was a 50 percent increase in emergency department visits among young women because of attempted suicide in the nation. The rise in the boys was not nearly that much at 5 percent.”
The adolescent brain is still developing. One portion of the brain — the pre-frontal cortex — doesn’t fully develop until the mid-20s, said Maffei.
“It’s a very intricate force in the brain that really refines decision-making capability,” he said. “It is at the center of impulse control. If you don’t have this pre-frontal cortex fully matured, you may make a decision that is based on feeling rather than logic or fact. That’s why all of us as teenagers were risk-takers, were impulsive, sometimes prone to emotional swings. That’s because we were developing.”
‘Vulnerable population’
Furthermore, Maffei said, teens are trying to find their way in so many different manners. They are faced with a unique set of circumstances. High school has bullying. Certain groups are marginalized, which leads to more isolation, he said.
“They’ve just gone through a physical transformation called puberty,” he said. “They are now having to deal with a body that has undergone a significant change into adulthood. With that comes a great deal of stress. They’re working through a lot of issues. They’re dealing with sexual identity. They’re dealing with finding their group. They’re trying to find where they fit. That can be very difficult.”
Adolescents are a “very vulnerable population,” said Kloos.
“They’re given this new and robust social environment,” she said. “Their environment became much larger, and their interest in socialization developmentally is much stronger. These social interactions help develop their sense of self. At the same time, these younger teenagers especially, they don’t have the capacity to regulate these emotions and understand some of these situations. They’re exposed to a lot of things but maybe don’t have the skills and strategies to deal with them.”
Kloos also noted that gun violence weighs heavily on mental health for teens and children.
“Anytime there is a tragedy like have recently been in the news, it is disruptive for children and families as our sense of safety and normalcy is disrupted,” said Kloos. “As parents, we can make sure to provide support and comfort to our children. We also need to limit our media exposure and listen carefully to the questions or concerns they bring up and provide developmentally appropriate answers to help them feel safe.”
Younger children will respond more to stressors in their homes and classrooms. Older children and teens respond more to their social groups, she said.
“Older adolescents are trying to gain autonomy,” said Kloos. “They’re learning how to drive, they’re thinking about colleges, having later curfews. Navigating those circumstances are good stressors most of the time, but they can also be challenges for them.”
Younger children will often respond with behavioral issues when stressed. As they get older and reach teenage years and young adulthood, they would be more likely to show classic depression, said Kloos.
“If a younger child is depressed, you might not see those classic signs of depression,” she said. “It might come out more as irritability, it might come out as anger, it might come out as boredom.”
How much COVID has played a part is still up in the air. Children and adolescents have anxiety about going to school as well as not having a continuous structure with switching from in-person and distance learning, said Kloos.
“It was a real struggle for them to get back on track,” said Kloos. “The more we can provide stability and predictability for them, we’re going to see improvements in those areas as we hopefully move past the pandemic.”
The adolescent brain needs to be nurtured and checked. Do mental health hygiene with children and teens: ask how they’re doing, what’s going on in school, make sure they are getting enough sleep, make sure you’re not dismissing certain suicidal behavior, said Maffei.