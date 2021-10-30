Nonprofit leaders say rising food prices make it important to donate to keep shelves stocked at local food banks and homeless shelters.
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Executive Director Joe Arthur said despite an increase in food costs he is not seeing a decrease in donations, something he urges citizens to continue doing.
“If you can donate it is important to keep the shelves stocked at local food banks and nonprofits at all times,” he said. “Please continue to donate to your local charities.”
Arthur said the food bank has been fortunate thanks to generous people.
“Fortunately we are still seeing tremendous generosity, but those price increases are a concern in a little different way,” he said. “We are concerned about the household impact whether it is food or gas or rent or whatever, those are very real and we have concerns for the families.”
Arthur said he also doesn’t want to see local shelters, like Haven Ministries, in Sunbury, fall short.
“We obviously want to make sure everyone has enough so they can continue to provide,” he said. “We try to shoulder many burdens as a central provider to those agencies as we know they have other costs as well.”
Haven Ministries Executive Director Christy Zeigler said the shelter is doing OK with donations, after struggling for weeks, but every little bit helps.
“We are getting a lot of ground beef and chicken,” she said. “We have such generous donors and we are very thankful going into the holiday season.
Zeigler said food orders for the shelter were done for weeks.
“We were down to 20 food orders a month when we were usually at 60 so we are hoping the generosity continues and we will get into the holiday season stocked.”
Zeigler said turkeys for Thanksgiving are also a bonus when people can donate them. “We are hoping to get some,” she said.
John Remmington, 54, of Hummels Wharf, was shopping at Giant, in Snyder County, and said he believes even though prices have gone up, people should still consider helping others with donating.
“The price to people who can’t afford is a moot point because they couldn’t afford it anyway,” he said. “People get in tough times and I believe all of us have a duty to help our fellow peers out. Donate something. Anything. It all adds up and can make the difference on a holiday when some people realize they have none around.”
Arthur said he hopes people continue to be generous.
“It’s still important for people to contribute and the only way we can do this work,” he said. “As we are going into the holiday season the pandemic is not over as it is still impacting us and we still need help. If you’re doing OK please share and we will take care of your neighbors.”
Rhonda Fisher, coordinator of the 23rd annual free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 25 that feeds more than 1,00 people, said increased prices have made the event difficult and stressful this year.
”Everything right now is giving me a real challenge,” said Fisher. “I’m up for it and determined that it will happen someway or somehow. I will not let the community down.”
The dinner will be prepared at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles kitchen and then be distributed outside in Cameron Park along Market Street in Sunbury. Zion Lutheran Social Hall at Fifth and Market streets, where the meal was previously held, was not able to accommodate the event again this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, said Fisher.
“We’re still doing the highrise meals this year,” she said. “That was never off the table. I will not let those people down.”
In the past, Fisher said she would pay $15 a turkey, but the cost has been at least $27 a turkey so far this year. Even the prices for the condiments and paper products are up, she said.
She anticipates she will need between 30 and 35 turkeys this year. Last year, she cut out hams due to cost, she said.
She often receives donations, but whatever she doesn’t get is always paid for by herself, she said.
“I have to make every penny count and be vigilant on portion control this year,” she said. “If I have to buy too many turkeys, I’m going to go broke just on turkeys.”
The food will be distributed from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 25.
To make monetary, supplies or food donations, to volunteer to help serve or deliver meals, call Fisher at 570-765-3850 or 570-658-2634. Monetary donations can be mailed to 1164 Middle Creek Road, Beaver Springs, PA 17812, C/O Rhonda Fisher.
Sue Auman, the executive director of the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, said all of its sponsored food pantries offer items for a Thanksgiving meal, and they also refer folks to holiday meals sponsored in the community.
“Increased food prices have brought people to apply for other assistance programs such as rent/utility to help with food cost burden,” she said.
Each of the CAA’s distribution hands out a Thanksgiving meal at November distributions, said Auman.
“We are definitely having an interesting time trying to find turkeys but it is not so much of a price issue, although the prices have gone up. It is more of a supply issue,” said Auman. “There are new limits on purchase availability through traditional sources and the prices for turkeys locally are very high. No one producer would be able to supply us with the amount of turkeys we need.”
Volunteerism at the distribution is about the same, she said.
”We have not had any issues with getting volunteers, but then again we have the same group of very dedicated volunteers at each one of our distributions,” she said.