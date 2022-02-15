WILLIAMSPORT — An articulation agreement with Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and Pennsylvania College of Technology will streamline the postgraduate admissions process.
The agreement provides qualified students in Penn College’s four-year architecture and sustainable design major with a smooth pathway to RIT’s graduate program. Interested students would need to apply in the final year of their bachelor’s study, complete all requisite courses with a 3.0 GPA, and fulfill other standard admissions requirements.
Upon completion of their Penn College degree, accepted students would automatically be granted advanced placement into the second year of RIT’s master’s program.
In addition to relaxing the graduate admission requirements in acknowledgement of the quality of Penn College’s architecture program, RIT will hold up to three annual scholarships – each the equivalent of at least 25% of tuition costs – for the undergraduate students receiving the highest application review.