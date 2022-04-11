SUNBURY — What began 10 years ago as a small group of friends who were concerned about the environment — and the trash that accumulates in the Susquehanna River and overflows onto its riverbanks — has now grown into a volunteer force of more than 100 concerned citizens.
"As a group, from the very beginning, we decided to come together and do a clean-up," said organizer Danielle Bronowicz. "And now, here we are celebrating 10 years of river clean-up."
The 10th annual clean-up day will be April 24, 9:30 a.m., at the Sunbury boat launch.
"Every year, more and more people have wanted to be a part of this," Bronowicz explained. "This year we don't need to push for volunteers. We have more than enough, at 100. But what we do need are extra boaters to take volunteers out to the island. That is our focus. We need volunteers with boats to help us out."
Hundreds of boaters go to the island to fish and some leave trash behind, Bronowicz said.
And what they have found onshore can sometimes be mind-blowing, added Doug Fessler, of Sunbury, who began as a volunteer and is now one of the organizers. "The big find last year was a hot tub, can you believe that?"
They've also found a toilet bowl, a polaroid camera, and lots of plastic and styrofoam cups.
"It's unbelievable how much we collect from the riverbanks," Fessler said. "A lot of people don't realize how many years it takes for plastic to decompose. And styrofoam never. It breaks down and that's when it becomes damaging to the environment and pollutes the waterways."
The city of Sunbury delivers a dumpster for the group and then removes it.
"Since we are registered with Keep PA Beautiful, they will cover the cost of the removal fee," Bronowicz said. "Over the past decade, we have collected roughly 65,000 pounds of garbage with the help of over 80 volunteers each year.
"It's very gratifying to see how we've grown as a group of concerned citizens," Fessler said.
In 2021 alone volunteers removed more than 10,000 pounds of garbage from the river and riverbanks with the help of 100 volunteers.
"This year is a milestone, with it being our 10th year of river cleanup," she said. "We want to make it bigger and better this year. We have the volunteers: we reached out to the community and people responded."
The group is constantly scouting new areas, such as a location in Lewisburg between May's Drive-In and the fence.
"We are also looking at a location behind the Hamilton baseball field along the Shamokin Creek in Sunbury. If you have been out and about and scouted an area, let us know," Bronowicz said. "Our group's hope of becoming more than just a one-day event is starting to happen. We had a mini-cleanup in the fall and filled up half a dumpster. We were a part of the Riverfest, providing educational material and a rock painting activity for kids.
This summer they are working with the Degenstein Library to connect with their ocean-themed program by going in to do a lesson and then a clean-up in the area.
"We encourage other small groups to dedicate just a few hours in a specific location to clean up," she said. "Currently, if your group registers through Keep PA Beautiful they will supply you with gloves, vests, and trash bags. The disposal fee is also free of charge or discounted. You'll just need to check with your local municipality."