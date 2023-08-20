SUNBURY — The Sunbury River Festival was held on Fourth Street for the first time in the event’s history, offering a new layout and different opportunities for vendors, entertainers and more, Sunbury Revitalization Inc. Board President Slade Shreck said Saturday.
Typically held on Front Street in Sunbury, this year’s event took place at the north end of the city.
“I have heard from so many people who said they wish it was held here every year,” Shreck said. “We are having a great two days with filled with food, vendors, entertainment and more.”
Saturday’s festivities kicked off with a “car cruise-in” and was followed by a variety of attractions including a petting zoo, balloon art and magic.
Entertainers throughout the day Saturday included Larry Smith, Gym Starz, Clyde Peelings Reptile Land and Bonnie Wicher.
Ken Young, of Northumberland, attended the car cruise-in with his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z-28. “We are having a great time,” he said. “There is a really good turnout, more than a hundred cars.”
Micah Stahl, of Sunbury, also said he was having fun as he checked out the many vendors lining the festival.
This year’s location offered more parking, compared to when the festival is held on Front Street, Stahl remarked.
“I came down for the car show, but now I’m grabbing some food while I’m here,” Stahl said as he waited for a pizza from “By the Fire Wood Fired Pizza.”